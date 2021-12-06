Shia Waqf Board ex-chairman converts to Hinduism

On Monday, Wasim Rizvi, the former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, converted to Hinduism (also known as Sanatan Dharma). As part of the ceremony, he poured milk on the Shiva Linga placed at Dasna Devi temple, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan.

According to Livehindustan, the ritual took place at 10.30 a.m. in the presence of Narsinghanand Saraswati, the chief priest of Dasna Devi temple. After a yagna, Rizvi left Islam and converted to Hinduism, chanting Vedic hymns.

He will be a part of the Tyagi community. Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi will be his new name.

Rizvi described the Sanatan Dharma as the world’s purest religion after the ritual. He went on to say that he chose the holy day of December 6 to convert to Hinduism because it was on this day in 1992 that the Babari mosque was demolished.