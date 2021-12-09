Dubai Shopping Festival: 100 visitors to get 25 kilograms of gold

Dubai: The trade body of jewellary industry in Dubai, Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) has announced that people visiting Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will get a chance to win a prize of 25 kilograms of gold. The raffle draws will be held between December 15, 2021, and January 29, 2022. 100 lucky winners will be selected through the raffle draw.

Also Read: Trailer of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR released’

People who purchase gold jewellery worth Dh500 will be entitled to one raffle coupon and two raffle coupons will be presented with the purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery worth Dh500. Visitors can purchase jewellery from 180 outlets in the emirate to participate in the draw. Jewellery shoppers will also be able to participate in the raffle with their jewellery purchases from Dubai Duty Free Gold shops in all terminals of Dubai International airport.