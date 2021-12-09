Gajendra Chauhan named vice-chancellor of Rohtak’s varsity of performing arts

Gajendra Chauhan, a former television actor, has been named the next vice-chancellor of Rohtak’s Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts.

According to a notice from the Haryana Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, Chauhan was nominated for the 3-year-tenure job by Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is also the chancellor of the university.

With Chauhan’s appointment, Maharshi Dayanand University vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh would be freed of the additional charge of the V-C. Chauhan is well known for his depiction of Yudhishthira in the historical TV series Mahabharat.

In 2015, Chauhan served as the controversial head of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He was appointed to the position in June 2015 for a three-year term, beginning in March 2014. However, due to major demonstrations by FTII students and alumni who believed the government was attempting to ‘saffronise the institute’, he was only able to take office in January 2016, giving him only a 15-month term. In October 2017, he was replaced by actor Anupam Kher.