Galaxy S22, S22+ spotted on FCC ( Federal Communications Commission) listing

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ have been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, ahead of the launch which is planned for next year. The company’s S22 series lineup is tipped to debut in February after the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in January. The FCC website also mentions a folding LED View Cover which could include NFC connectivity. In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ may support Ultra-Wideband connectivity in addition to 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

According to MySmartPrice, both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ have been listed on the FCC’s website. The listing includes information about the connectivity options and battery capacity of the devices. Samsung is yet to release any official details about the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones.

The FCC registration for the Samsung Galaxy S22 suggests the device has the model number SM-S901U, According to the report, the smartphone will have 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as Bluetooth and NFC capabilities. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22+, codenamed SM-S906U, is rumoured to have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth NFC, and Ultra-Wideband connectivity. The device is expected to be powered by a 4,370mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.