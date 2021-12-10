Asian Rowing Championships: India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi enter finals

Rayong: In rowing, India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi entered the finals of men’s double sculls event in the 2021 Asian Rowing Championships held at Rayong in Thailand.

The Indian pair topped the first round by finishing with a timing of 7.30.312. Uzbekistan’s Davrjon Davronov and Abdullo Mukhammadiev finished second with a time of 7.35.717, followed by China’s Qing Li and Lutong Zhang, with a time of 7.35.990.

Also Read: Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship: India’s S Bidyarani Devi wins silver

In the 2019 edition of the event, India’s pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh had won the silver in the men’s lightweight double sculls. The duo had also finished 11th overall in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics.