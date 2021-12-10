DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Asian Rowing Championships: India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi enter finals

Dec 10, 2021, 11:30 pm IST

Rayong: In rowing, India’s Arjun Lal Jat and  Ravi entered the finals of  men’s double sculls event in  the 2021 Asian Rowing Championships held at Rayong in Thailand.

The Indian pair topped the first round by finishing with a timing of 7.30.312. Uzbekistan’s Davrjon Davronov and Abdullo Mukhammadiev finished second with a time of 7.35.717, followed  by China’s Qing Li and Lutong Zhang, with a time of  7.35.990.

Also Read: Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship: India’s S Bidyarani Devi wins silver 

In the 2019 edition of the event, India’s pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh had won the silver in the men’s lightweight double sculls. The duo had also finished 11th overall in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 10, 2021, 11:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button