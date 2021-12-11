Telecom Department To Deactivate Extra SIM Of Subscribers Beyond 9 Connections

The Central Government has issued a new order for mobile users using more SIM cards in the country. The mobile number of those using more than nine SIM cards will be suspended. Earlier, the central government had ordered those who had taken more than nine SIM cards in their name to return the extra SIMs.

According to the directive published on December 7, users will be given the option of choosing which connection they want to keep and deactivating the rest.

The Department of Telecommunication issued the order to investigate financial crimes, annoying calls, automated calls, and fraudulent operations. They had requested that all identified mobile connections that are no longer in use be removed from the database. The outgoing (including data services) capabilities of the ‘flagged mobile connection’ will be suspended for 30 days and the incoming service will be suspended for 45 days.