A premonition comes true! The late Brigadier’s daughter recites ‘incomplete family‘ days before the crash

As India mourns the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other bravehearts, a video of Brigadier LS Lidder’s daughter, Aashna, delivering a poem devoted to the country’s troops has gone viral due to the mere coincidence of its time, around 4 days before her father’s fatal chopper accident.

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and India’s first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who attended the reading session, called the incident ominous and uploaded a video of 17-year-old Aashna Lidder reciting her poetry on Twitter.

As she continues with the recital, she depicts a ‘child who is fearless’ and a ‘wife who is rudderless’.

The video circulating on social media has left netizens in tears as they reflect on the cruel twist of fate that resulted in the officer’s death four days later in a tragic helicopter crash.

Tweeting the poem by Aashna, Kiran Bedi, former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and country’s first woman IPS officer, said, ‘This is the poem Aashna Lidder (daughter of Late Brigadier Lidder who lost his life in the Helicopter Crash) recited this from her own book, on Dec 3, in the Friday Book Reading session. It was ominous when u listen to it. Life is very mysterious’.

Aashna had remarked during her father’s cremation that she would cherish all the pleasant memories of the 17 years she had with him.