Defence Minister Rajnath Singh applauds Bangladesh’s progress

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday at the inauguration of the ‘Wall of Fame’ at New Delhi’s India Gate to commemorate the heroes of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War that India contributed to the establishment of democracy in Bangladesh and that the neighbouring country has progressed on the path of development in the last 50 years.

Singh also introduced Swarnim Vijay Parv, a two-day event commemorating India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which also witnessed the establishment of Bangladesh as a country.

‘India contributed to the formation of democracy in Bangladesh, and today we are extremely happy that Bangladesh has progressed swiftly on the path of development in the previous 50 years, which is an inspiration for the rest of the world’ ANI cited Singh.