HP launched gaming laptop HP Omen 16 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: HP has launched its latest gaming laptop HP Omen 16 in India. The new laptop is available for purchase from HP’s retail stores and online stores.

The new gaming laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHZ RAM and up to 1TB PCle Gen 4×4 SSD storage. The HP Omen 16 comes with a 16.1-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and 100 percent SRGB colour gamut.

Connectivity options on the device include a Thunderbolt 3 with USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A with HP Sleep and Charge support, two regular USB Type-A, one RJ-45, one AC Smart pin, one headphone and microphone combo jack, one Mini DisplayPort, and a HDMI 2.0a.

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 1,39,990.