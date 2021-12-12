Indian scientist wins the prestigious Ramanujan Prize for Mathematics

Professor Neena Gupta, a mathematician and faculty member of the Indian Institute of Science, has won the Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians for the fourth time. For her remarkable work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra, Gupta was awarded the ‘2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from Developing Countries’.

She is also the third woman to earn the Ramanujan Prize, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology. Three of the four Indians who have received this award are faculty members of the Indian Statistical Institute.

The Ramanujan Prize is awarded to young mathematicians under the age of 45 who have made significant contributions to the discipline. The Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), in collaboration with the Indian Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the International Mathematical Union (IMU), was first awarded it in 2005.

Gupta’s work shows exceptional algebraic talent and ingenuity, as per the DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize jury, which is made up of distinguished mathematicians from throughout the world. Gupta was previously honoured with the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology, which she received in 2019.

She received the Indian National Science Academy’s Young Scientists Award in 2014 for her solution to the Zariski cancellation issue, a basic problem in Algebraic Geometry. Her answer was dubbed one of the outstanding works in algebraic geometry done anywhere in recent years.

Gupta, a student from Khalsa High School in Dunlop, Kolkata has loved mathematics since she was a child. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Bethune College and her master’s and doctoral degrees from ISI, where she soon joined as a faculty member.