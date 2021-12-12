Know how to schedule WhatsApp messages

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app in the world. The Facebook owned app, did not allow its users to schedule messages.

But there are options to schedule messages on WhatsApp. For this the users must download a third-party app that’s tied to WhatsApp. ‘SKEDit’, an Android software that schedules messages is one such app. For iOS users ‘Siri Shortcuts app’ can be used.

Know how to schedule messages:

– Go to the Automation tab: Create personal automation by tapping the Plus symbol.

– Choose a time of day when you want your automation to run. Choose a date and time here. Then tap Add Action and type text from the list of actions into the search bar.

– Then, below the text area, tap the Plus icon to seek for WhatsApp and input your message that you wish to schedule.

– Choose the recipient, then touch Next, and then Done.

Also Read: This one rupee note will fetch you Rs 7 lakh

WhatsApp’s ‘Using Away Messages’ feature which is available only to Business accounts and can be used to schedule messages to be sent at a specific time.

Know how to use it:

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and select the “More” option.

Step 2: Under Business Tools, select Away Messages.

Step 3: Turn on the Send away message feature, then tap on the message to customise it with the text you want.

Step 4: After that, click Ok and schedule it. You have the options of Always, Custom schedule, and outside of business hours under the schedule.

Step 5: You’ll have to choose between: Everyone, Everyone Not in Address Book, Everyone Except…, and Only Send to… under recipients.

Step 6: It should be saved.

You can now send the messages at a pre-determined time.