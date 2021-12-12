MBBS student ragged in Tamil Nadu; attempts suicide

Dharmapuri: A second year MBBS student of a state run medical college in Tamil Nadu Dharmapuri attempted to commit suicide after being subjected to ragging by four seniors in his college. The medical authorities informed that the student who is now suffering a depressed state of mind, is being treated for injuries on his hand (around the wrist).

After a complaint was lodged, Dharmapuri Government Medical College (DGMC) had setup a panel for enquiry and the allegation of ragging including verbal abuse was found to be true. The four accused students, all of them in their third year, were suspended from the college following this incident and were dismissed from the hostel. Following this, a police complaint was filed against the accused students as per the provisions of anti-ragging law.

‘We are on the lookout for these four students’, a police officer stated, adding that an FIR was filed against them after the college dean registered a written complaint. The victim attemped to end his life last week and he was ragged on a number of occasions before that, PTI reported.