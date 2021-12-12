PM to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the over 50-feet long Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Monday, which will connect the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and two ghats on the Ganga.

The enormous project, according to the government, will complement the Purvanchal Development Corridor and will be a rich tribute to Kashi’s cultural and historical inheritance. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, PM Modi’s dream project, spans 5,000 hectares and has decongested the temple complex, which was formerly bordered on three sides by structures.

Nagendra Pandey, a priest at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, informed news agency ANI that the temple would be inaugurated on December 13 at an auspicious time.