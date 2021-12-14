I am feeling ok: Kareena Kapoor shares post after testing COVID-19 positive

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora both tested positive for the coronavirus. The two Bollywood actresses, who are close friends, have recently been seen at a number of events in Mumbai. They are now under quarantine at home. Kareena has now confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19 on her Instagram stories. The actress stated that she is in good health and that her family has shown no signs of illness.

Kareena Kapoor wrote, ‘I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon’.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were recently spotted in Mumbai with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly ordered everyone who came into touch with Kareena and Amrita to do the RTPCR test.