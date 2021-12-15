Farmers to leave Ghazipur protest site today

Farmers who have been protesting for more than a year at Delhi’s borders are likely to leave the Uttar Pradesh border site (UP Gate) at Ghazipur on Wednesday morning. Farmers had also congregated at the Singhu and Tikri borders to oppose the Centre’s three farm laws.

The Ghazipur protest location is anticipated to be evacuated today after the barriers at the Singhu border were nearly destroyed on Tuesday.

Another police officer stated that the Tikri border (on Rohtak Road) has been cleared for commuters and that traffic is flowing on the stretch.

According to Delhi Police, several farmers remain in Ghazipur, causing the barriers to remain in place.

Farmers’ representatives, on the other hand, said that just a tiny number of demonstrators remain at the Ghazipur protest location.