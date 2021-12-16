Alia Bhatt’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” to have its world premiere at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, will make its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February next year. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been chosen as one of the films that will be screened at the film gala, which begins on February 10. The Berlinale Special Gala, a segment dedicated to showcasing excellent filmmaking, revealed on Wednesday that Gangubai Kathiawadi is the sole Indian film selected for this year. Expressing his happiness, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in a statement that the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi is very close to his heart and he has given it all to make this dream possible.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a crime drama based on a chapter from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi. The upcoming film will mark Bhatt’s second appearance at the Berlinale, following the musical drama Gully Boy in 2019.