Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Mizoram’s Champhai

The National Center for Seismology reported an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude in Mizoram’s Champhai on Friday. The 4.2 magnitude earthquake occured in 56 kilometres southeast of Champhai, Mizoram at around 1:43 a.m, National Center for Seismology said.

