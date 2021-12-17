DH Latest NewsDH NEWSIndiaNEWS

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Mizoram’s Champhai

Dec 17, 2021, 09:56 am IST

The National Center for Seismology reported an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude in Mizoram’s Champhai on Friday. The 4.2 magnitude earthquake occured in 56 kilometres southeast of Champhai, Mizoram at around 1:43 a.m, National Center for Seismology said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 17-12-2021, 01:43:20 IST, Lat: 23.14 and Long: 93.76, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 56 kilometres SE of Champhai, Mizoram, India.” tweeted National Center for Seismology. More details are awaited.

 

