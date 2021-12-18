Christmas vacation: Schools across Kerala close on Dec 24

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala state education department on Friday has announced a ten-day Christmas vacation for schools in the state. Christmas vacation for schools across Kerala will begin on December 24 and will re-open on January 2, 2022. The Christmas vacation was announced on the basis of the governor’s order. The announcement was made by Director General of Education K Nandakumar. Classes are currently conducted on a shift basis. The schools in the state are open from November 1, after a long gap of 19 months due to the Covid-19 crisis.