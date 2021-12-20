Jammu & Kashmir delimitation commission suggests 43 seats for Jammu, 47 for Kashmir

New Delhi: The Delimitation Commission of Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai, during its meeting on Monday proposed the allocation of Assembly seats in Kashmir and Jammu regions. According to a report by ANI, the panel proposed six additional seats for the Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley. With this, the total Assembly seats in the Jammu region mounted to 43 and in the Kashmir region it rose to 47.

The panel held its second meeting at Ashok Hotel in the national capital on Monday. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with party leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masudi and BJP’s Jugal Kishore Sharma took part in the meeting.