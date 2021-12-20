State government extends night curfew December 31

Surat: Gujarat state government extended night curfew imposed in 8 cities till December 31. The night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh from 1 am to 5 am in the morning till December 31.

According to the new guidelines, restaurants in these cities can operate with 75% sitting capacity till midnight while the cinema halls are allowed to operate at 100% capacity.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Monday reported four more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus taking the state’s tally to 11.