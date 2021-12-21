BJP to hold parliamentary party meeting today at Ambedkar International Centre

In the final week of Parliament’s winter session, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will convene a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday. The ruling party has issued a notice requesting the presence of all BJP members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. ‘ A meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party will be conducted at 9.15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 in the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi,’ the BJP said in the notice. Due to ongoing construction at the complex, this was the first meeting to be conducted outside Parliament’s precincts. The most recent meeting, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place on December 7.

The BJP-led administration has been grappling with opposition protests in Parliament over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members for their conduct during Parliament’s monsoon session. Parliament’s winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.