US adds 8 more countries to its ‘do not travel list’

New York: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added 8 more countries to its ‘Level 4: Very High’ list. The authority urged all US residents and citizens to avoid travelling to Spain, Finland, Chad, Bonaire, Monaco, San Marino, Gibraltar and Lebanon.

The ‘Level 4: Very High’ list includes more than 90 countries. The CDC places a country or region at Level 4 when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days.

Peru and St. Vincent and the Grenadines were included in the ‘Level3’ category. The Level 3 applies to countries that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.