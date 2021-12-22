Actress Rashmika shares pic of her arm after laser treatment, says ‘It hurts so bad’

Rashmika Mandanna shared a snapshot of her arm after undergoing laser therapy, which seemed slightly reddish. All those who wish to be performers received a subtle warning from the actress.

Sharing a photo of her arm, Rashmika wrote, ‘Any of you want to become an actor for just the good part of it.. don’t. There is a lot that goes into it. For example the n number of times you have to get laser done. Damn it hurts so bad’.

Rashmika debuted as an actress in the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’ in 2016. In 2018, she made her Telugu debut with ‘Chalo’. The actress is now preparing to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Mission Majnu’, which will be released in 2022. Shantanu Bagchi directed the film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the major role.