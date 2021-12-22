LA Film Critics Awards: ‘Drive My Car,’ selected as the best film of the year

For members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, it was a toss-up between Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Drive My Car’ and Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog,’ to be competing for the best film of the year slot, but both won top prizes on Saturday.

The Japanese film ‘Drive My Car’ won best picture, while ‘The Power of the Dog,’ a 1925 Western drama, came in second. Meanwhile, Campion was named best director, with Hamaguchi coming in second.

Penelope Cruz won best actress award for her role as a photographer and new mother in Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers.’ Simon Rex won best actor award for his role as an ex-porn star in Sean Baker’s ‘Red Rocket.’

The nonfiction film ‘Flee,’ about an Afghan refugee, won best animated film, while Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul,’ about a virtually forgotten music festival in the summer of 1969, won the prize for best documentary.