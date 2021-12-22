Omicron; India’s tally reaches 213

India has reported 213 cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 across 15 states and UTs on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. Delhi has logged the highest 57 cases of the omicron variant, followed by Maharashtra 54, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15, and Gujarat 14. According to the data updated by the ministry at 8 a.m., India has recorded 6,317 new Covid cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,47,58,481, while active cases fell to 78,190, the lowest number in 575 days. The death toll has surged to 4,78,325 with 318 new fatalities.