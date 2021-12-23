Nigeria destroys 1 million donated COVID-19 vaccines that have expired

On Wednesday, Nigerian authorities burned more than 1 million outdated doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, claiming they couldn’t be used before their expiration date.

Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency’s chairman, Faisal Shuaib, said that the health officials in Africa’s most populous country were left with little choice after receiving donated medicines with a short shelf life.

‘We had developed countries that acquired and stored these vaccines,’ he explained. ‘They offered them for donation when they were ready to expire.’

Shuaib declared last week that Nigeria would no longer accept such donations, though he did not explain what officials regarded to be of too short a shelf life.