5 arrested for smuggling ivory in Assam, 2 elephant tusks seized

On Wednesday evening in Assam’s Barpeta district, a joint team of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) detained five persons for smuggling ivory and recovered two elephant tusks.

A combined team of Howly police in Barpeta district and the 10th battalion of the CRPF launched an operation in the Madulijhar region in the lower Assam district based on secret intelligence reports and blocked a four-wheeler for searching. The squad discovered two elephant tusks in the truck during the hunt. Five people were caught for smuggling ivory.

The police also confiscated a four-wheeler vehicle with the registration number ML-5K-0008 as well as 3 cell phones from them.

Barpeta district police tweeted ‘A joint team of Howly PS, Barpeta Road PS & 10 BN CRPF personnel apprehended 5 persons and seized two elephant tusks, 1 Swift Dzire & 3 Mobiles from their possession at Madulijhar at about 5:30 PM on 22.12.2021’.

A case has been filed at the Howly police station in connection with this.