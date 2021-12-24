Did you know that these 5 lentils can help you shed kilos faster?

Pulses are one of the main cuisines in India, served with rotis or rice. The most frequent way to prepare them is in a soup with onions, tomatoes and rice. Dal is a high-protein, vitamin and mineral-rich food. Furthermore, dal may be beneficial to persons who are anaemic.

Here are 5 lentils that can help you reach your weight-loss goals.

Chana Dal or Bengal Gram

Many B complex vitamins are included in chana dal or Bengal gram, which aid to maintain the body active and energetic. A cup of cooked chana dal can offer 33 per cent of the daily protein requirement. Chana Dal is also beneficial to the heart as it includes antioxidants. Antioxidants help to keep the heart healthy by reducing inflammation.

Urad Dal or Black Lentil

A cup of cooked Urad Dal has 41.6 per cent of the daily protein requirement. Urad Dal has a low GI and fat content while being high in protein and fibre. Low-calorie Medu Vada made with black lentils keeps our stomach filled for a long time. As a result, it helps us lose weight by reducing overeating.

Masoor Dal or Red Lentils

Masoor Dal has a protein content of 26 per cent and when cooked, gets a delicate golden colour. 19 grammes of protein may be found in a cup of cooked Masoor Dal. It fulfils 31 per cent of the daily protein requirements of an adult man.

Moong Dal or Green Gram

Cooked moong dal has 14 grammes of protein and 15.4 grammes of fibre per cup. Protein and fibre are both required to keep us full for an extended amount of time.