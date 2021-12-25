Abu Dhabi released updated ‘Green List’ of destinations

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.
All passengers coming to Abu Dhabi from the ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures. They must submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 48 hours before their departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Vaccinated passengers from the ‘Green List’ must take a PCR test on day 6 (the day of arrival into Abu Dhabi is counted as day 1). Unvaccinated passengers from the ‘Green List’ countries are required to take PCR tests on days 6 and 9.
Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of December 26:
Albania
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burma
Cambodia
Canada
China
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Netherlands
Norway
Oman
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Thailand
Yemen
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States of America
Uzbekistan
