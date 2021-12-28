BJP chief Nadda to visit poll-bound Uttarkhand

BJP national president JP Nadda will begin his two-day visit to Uttarkhand today, his third to the hill state this month, to assess preparations for next year’s assembly elections.

Nadda will go on a two-day tour on December 28-29 to take stock of the upcoming election preparations in the state. He will also evaluate the preparations made by BJP in the state so far, sources said on Monday. Nadda will convene a meeting of the BJP’s core committee to assess the ground situation and other issues.

Earlier, on December 18 and 26, the BJP national president visited the election-bound state and kicked off the Vijay Sankalp Yatra with a roadshow in Haridwar on December 18.

In Uttarkhand, elections are set to take place next year in a total of 70 constituencies In the 2017 elections, BJP won 57 seats, Congress got 11 seats, while others won two.