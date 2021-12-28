PM Modi upgrades to ?12-cr Mercedes-Maybach S650, can withstand blasts, bullets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy now has a Mercedes-Maybach S650 armoured vehicle, upgraded from Range Rover Vogue and a Toyota Land Cruiser. Prime Minister Modi was recently seen in his new Maybach 650 armoured at Hyderabad House, where he visited Russian President Vladimir Putin on his short visit to India. The vehicle was recently spotted in the Prime Minister’s convoy.

The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is the most recent facelifted model, and it comes with VR10 level protection, which is the highest level of protection ever offered in a production car. Mercedes-Maybach debuted the S600 Guard in India last year for 10.5 crore, and the S650 is expected to cost more than 12 crore, according to reports.