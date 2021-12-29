2 days of free parking, round-the-clock Metro timings announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free parking. RTA updated that all public parking spaces, except the multi-level terminus will be free to use on Saturday, January 1. RTA also announced updated timings of Dubai Metro and Tram services.

Dubai Metro: The Red and Green Lines will be operating around the clock on New Year’s Eve and day. Services will start at 8am on Friday, December 31, and go on till 2.15am on January 2 without a break. On Sunday, the metro will operate from 8am to 1.15am.

Dubai Tram: Dubai Tram will be in service on Friday, December 31, from 9am till 1am on January 2. On Sunday, the tram shall be in service from 9am to 1am.