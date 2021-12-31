Passengers to be allowed in general compartments without reservation in 4 trains from Jan 1

Palakkad: The railways has decided to allow passengers to travel in general compartments of four trains without reservation from January 1. With this, four trains including Maveli and Malabar Express will take service will restore unreserved coaches in general compartments.

Two general compartments and two second class luggage-cum-brake van coaches will be made available as extra in 16603/16604 number Maveli Express (Coach number D4, D5, DL1, DL2) from Saturday. The 12601/12602 number Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Central Mail will have two general compartments and luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Train number 16629/16630 Malabar Express will have two general compartments and a second class luggage-cum-brake van coaches. The unreserved service will be available from January 1 to 16. Train number 22637/22638 Chennai-Mangaluru West Coast Express will have two general compartments and second class cum luggage-cum-brake van coaches. This service will be available from January 17. The Palakkad Junction-Tiruchendur Daily Express will get two more general compartments from Friday.