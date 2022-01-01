European Union to label nuclear investments as green

Following a year-long debate among states about which investments are actually climate-friendly, the European Union has devised plans to classify some natural gas and nuclear energy projects as “green” investments.

In January, the European Commission is set to propose criteria on whether gas and nuclear projects should be included in the EU’s “sustainable finance taxonomy.”

This is a list of economic operations and the environmental requirements that must be met in order for them to be labelled as green investments. The approach intends to make truly climate-friendly projects more appealing to private money by limiting the “green” label to those projects that are truly climate-friendly, and to prevent “greenwashing,” in which companies or investors exaggerate their environmental credentials.