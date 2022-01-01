Gulf country resumes online driving license renewal for expats

Kuwait City: The General Traffic Department in Kuwait has resumed the online service of renewing driving licenses for expatriates. The services were temporarily halted during the last few days.

The authority suspended the renewing of the driving licenses of expats to organize the procedures for renewing expatriate driving licenses and to ensure they comply with the specific conditions for granting driving licenses.

Expatriates can easily access the website of the General Directorate of Traffic and renew their driving licenses 6 months before their expiry date.