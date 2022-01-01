DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country shift to online learning in schools for one week

Jan 1, 2022, 09:24 pm IST

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar announced that schools in the country will temporarily shift to online learning.  Al public and private schools and kindergartens will follow online learning for one week from January 2.

The administrative and educational staff would continue to attend schools and kindergartens. The decision was taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation and to provide a safe school environment.

