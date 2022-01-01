Indonesia to ban coal exports in January

According to a senior official at the energy ministry, Indonesia halted coal exports in January due to worries that insufficient supply at domestic power plants could lead to widespread blackouts.

In 2020, the Southeast Asian country will export roughly 400 million tonnes of thermal coal, making it the world’s largest exporter. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are its top customers.

Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) policy in Indonesia requires coal miners to supply 25 percent of annual production to state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) at a maximum price of $70 per tonne, significantly below market pricing.