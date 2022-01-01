PM Modi to release 10th installment of PM-KISAN today

The 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme will be released on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will be held via video conference at 12:30 p.m. An amount of over 20,000 crore will be transferred to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. The initiative is in accordance with the government’s ongoing commitment and resolve to empower small-scale farmers.

Specifically, the scheme provides eligible farmers with a financial benefit of Rs. 6,000 per year, payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs. 2,000. The funds will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. More than 1.6 lakh crore has been distributed to farmer households under this scheme so far. The Prime Minister released the ninth instalment of the PM-KISAN plan in August of this year when he virtually transferred19,500 crore to over 9.75 lakh farmers.