Xi tells China to look to the future and stay focused in New Year’s address

In his 2022 New Year address, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the necessity of maintaining a “strategic focus” and being aware of “possible threats” in the Communist Party’s long-term aim to transform China into a worldwide power.

In 2021, Xi claimed that China had fulfilled its goal of creating a “moderately wealthy” society, a significant step on the path to becoming a worldwide leader in 2049, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China’s founding.

China, where the coronavirus was first reported in late 2019, has worked hard to focus on its past and present goals, which included putting COVID-19 under control when the economy slowed which affected every nations worldwide. After the pandemic hit the global economy, China’s relations with the US hit new lows.