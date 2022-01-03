Prime Minister remembers Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary on Monday, and said that her ‘indomitable courage’ will keep motivating future generations. Praising her commitment to fighting colonialism, PM Modi also called the queen and also personification of women empowerment..

‘Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti’, PM Modi tweeted.

Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar, the queen of the Sivaganga estate from 1780-1790, was the first Indian queen to wage war against the East India Company in India. She is known as Veeramangai to the Tamil people.