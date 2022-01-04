Saudi Arabian forces destroys ballistic missiles lunched towards Taif

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian forces intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen towards Taif in the country. The forces also destroyed 5 explosives laden drones launched towards Najran.

The Houthi rebels have been launching near daily cross border attacks on Saudi Arabia’s southern region. The Arab Coalition force sled by Saudi Arabia said that it will take all operational measures to neutralize the threat and protect civilians.

Meanwhile, the Arab coalition said it had killed more than 97 Houthi rebels in airstrikes on Yemen’s Marib province in the past 24 hours. The coalition added that it had carried out 12 operations targeting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and destroyed 5 military vehicles. It also said that it carried out 23 targeting operations in Shabwa, killing more than 133 militants and destroying 15 military vehicles.