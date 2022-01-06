Allegiant Air purchases 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets as part of a strategic move

Allegiant Air, a low-cost carrier company based in the United States, revealed on Wednesday that the company plans to purchase 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets for $5.5 billion at list prices, marking a shift in strategy as it prepares for a post-pandemic tourism recovery.

The order represents a significant shift in strategy for the fast-growing domestic carrier, which had previously depended primarily on used Airbus aircrafts, analysts commented.

According to Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu, Allegiant ‘has experienced one of the greatest recoveries among U.S. airlines,’ and the purchase is proof of post-pandemic confidence in leisure travel ‘vastly outperforming corporate travel.’