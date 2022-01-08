Started my birthday week on a COVID positive note: Mithila Palkar

COVID 19 isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. Reports are humming with the news of celebrities being diagnosed with the infection, due to the dramatic surge in the number of new cases being identified every day. Another B-Town celebrity has been infected with COVID-19, after Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kubbra Sait, and others. Netflix series ‘Little Things’ actress Mithila Palkar tested positive for Covid-19 and is presently quarantined at home.

Revealing the news, Mithila took to her Instagram handle and said that she had been diagnosed with Covid just a week before her birthday. The actress also asked her followers to take all required safety precautions.

Mithila wrote, ‘Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I’m asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering. That aside, my family is so far okay. I’m very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I’m hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past 10 days have already been informed. I’m just popping by here to tell you to mask up, stay safe and hang in there!’

Apart from Mithila, celebrities such as Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Nigam, and Vishal Dadlani also recently tested positive for the virus.