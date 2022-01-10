Chief Minister tests Covid-19 positive for second time

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. He is having mild symptoms of the infection and is under home quarantine. He also requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested for the virus.

‘I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested’, tweeted Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai had earlier tested positive for the virus in September 2020 when he was the home minister in then chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet.

146 new cases of Omicron variant had been detected in the state. This took the state’s tally of Omicron cases to 476. The country’s first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2.