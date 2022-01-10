State government caps attendance in government, private offices

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday restricted attendance of employees in government and private offices by 50%. The government also instructed that if anyone from a private office tests positive for coronavirus, he or she should be given seven days leave with salary.

According to the new guidelines, Covid help desks should be established in all the offices and no one should be given entry without screening. In hospitals online appointment should be given for Out-Patient Department and patients should be called to hospitals on special cases only. Tele-consultation should be encouraged.

8334 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours.