Dulquer starrer ‘Salute’ release postponed due to spike in COVID-19

The release of the cop drama Salute, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has been postponed due to an increase in coronavirus infections. The new release date is yet to be determined.

Following the third wave of coronavirus, many states have shut down theatres. After Dulquer’s last film Kurup’s statewide success, the Rosshan Andrews directed film was aiming for a pan-India release on January 14, but would now have to wait for the appropriate circumstances to announce the release date.

‘We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release. Owing to recent developments and the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of ‘Salute’. We apologise if we’ve disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety. We request everyone to stay safe. We will be back. At the earliest. We thank each and every one of you for your support’, read the statement released by Dulquer’s production company Wayfarer Films.

Salute is written by Bobby-Sanjay, a prominent screenwriting partnership known for films such as Traffic, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Mumbai Police, How Old Are You, and Uyare, among others. This is Dulquer Salmaan’s first cooperation with Rosshan Andrews and Bobby-Sanjay, and it puts him in the character of a police officer for the first time. Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Alancier Lopez, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, and Saniya Iyappan are among the cast members of the crime drama.