’10-year-old girl, who’s made millions from her 2 companies, could retire at 15

Pixie Curtis, an Australian girl, is on her path to becoming a billionaire at the juvenile age of 15. Curtis, a 10-year-old girl, founded a toy firm that is now profitable while she is still in elementary school.

Her mother Roxy Jacenko assisted her in the formation of a toy company named Pixie’s Fidgets. After the inception of the company last year, the toys sold out in less than 48 hours. Pixie also runs Pixie’s Bows, a business that her mother started when she was a baby. Both firms are now part of Pixie’s Pix, a company that distributes various games and accessories for children.

‘She can retire at 15 if she wants to’, Jacenko said, adding, ‘Our family joke has been I’ll be working till I’m 100 and Pixie will have retired at 15 – I certainly know who’s smarter’.

Pixie’s story has also won her a big social media following, with more than 100,000 Instagram followers. Despite her success, the child’s mother does not want her to feel forced to work for the firm, ‘I have said it from day one, the moment Pixie doesn’t want to be front-facing or be involved with Pixie’s Pix and Pixie’s Bows then we will reassess. But for now, she is happy, learning so much’, she said.