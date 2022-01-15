‘No Vaccine, No Entry’: State government to ban unvaccinated from entering public places

Guwahati: The Assam government announced that people who are not fully vaccinated will be prohibited from entering public places from Sunday, January 16. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the ‘No vaccine, No entry’ policy on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that face masks and proof of double dose of vaccination would be a must for entering public spaces like courts, hotels, and markets, among other places.

Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/cO0NySz8R8 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Earlier on January 7, the state government had announced new restrictions including a night curfew to prevent the spread of Covid-19. All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts were also closed on January 8, until further order.