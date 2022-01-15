DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

‘No Vaccine, No Entry’: State government to ban unvaccinated from entering public places

Jan 15, 2022, 09:54 pm IST

Guwahati: The Assam government announced that people who are not fully vaccinated will be prohibited from entering public places from Sunday, January 16. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the ‘No vaccine, No entry’ policy on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that face masks and proof of double dose of vaccination would be a must for entering public spaces like courts, hotels, and markets, among other places.

Earlier on January 7, the state government had announced new restrictions including a night curfew to prevent the spread of Covid-19. All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts were also closed on January 8, until further order.

