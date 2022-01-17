BMW launches ‘Black Shadow’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German carmakers, BMW has launched its new BMW 220i ‘Black Shadow’ edition in India. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ‘Black Shadow’ edition will exclusively be available on BMW Online Shop. Only 24 units are provided for Indian customers.

The new car is powered by BMW TwinPower Turbo’s two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 190 hp of power and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds. The engine is mated with a seven-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ‘Black Shadow’ edition is available in two colours – Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). It also features a modern cockpit concept with BMW Live Cockpit Professional including 3D Navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, and a 10.25-inch Control Display.

The safety features include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), an Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold among others.

The car is priced at Rs 43,50,000 (ex-showroom).