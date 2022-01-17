Covid-19: Mumbai’s marriage registration service has been temporarily halted

The marriage registration service has been temporarily suspended by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation because of the rising Covid-19 cases across the city.

BMC stated in a press release, “Due to the current Covid-19 scenario in Mumbai, marriage registration services have been temporarily halted. The service will be restored soon, including appointment, date, and time capabilities.”

BMC stated, “Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is also studying the offer of a video KYC alternative.”

Out of 57,534 tests completed in the last 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 7,895 new cases of Covid-19.

The total number of cases of the disease in Mumbai has risen to 9,99,862, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report.

According to the news, 21,025 persons have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 9,20,383.

It said 688 people had been admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,722.

In Mumbai, there are a total of 38,127 beds. Currently, 15.0 percent of beds are occupied.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s state health bulletin reported 41,327 new illnesses and 29 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

At present as many as 8 Omicron infections were reported in the state taking the case tally to 1,738.

as a result of the virus, bringing the total death toll to 16,257. There are 60,371 active cases in the city.

